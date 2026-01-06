- Home
Qassem Soleimani: From Kerman’s Streets to the Frontlines of West Asia
The Biggest Crime
Infographics by Abir Qanso
This poster series traces the life of Martyr Major General Qassem Soleimani, a figure who emerged from the city of Kerman to become one of the most influential military commanders in West Asia.
Across four decades, his path intersected with the region’s defining conflicts, as he confronted US influence, “Israel” and extremist groups like the Wahhabi Daesh, shaping battlefields and alliances from Iran to the Levant.
