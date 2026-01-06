Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Qassem Soleimani: From Kerman’s Streets to the Frontlines of West Asia

The Biggest Crime
Infographics by Abir Qanso

This poster series traces the life of Martyr Major General Qassem Soleimani, a figure who emerged from the city of Kerman to become one of the most influential military commanders in West Asia.

Across four decades, his path intersected with the region’s defining conflicts, as he confronted US influence, “Israel” and extremist groups like the Wahhabi Daesh, shaping battlefields and alliances from Iran to the Levant.

Israel Iran daesh UnitedStates QassemSoleimani

Comments

