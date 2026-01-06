Washington Retreats on “Drug Cartel” Narrative After Abduction of Venezuela’s President

By Staff, Agencies

The United States “Justice Department” has quietly rolled back one of its most explosive claims against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, abandoning the long-standing assertion that he led a powerful international drug cartel—an accusation that formed the backbone of Washington’s pressure campaign against Caracas.

The original charge, unveiled in a 2020 grand jury indictment during the Trump administration, alleged that Maduro headed the so-called “Cartel de los Soles,” portraying it as a centralized criminal organization responsible for large-scale cocaine trafficking. That claim was repeatedly used to justify sweeping sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and ultimately direct military action against Venezuela.

In July 2025, the US Treasury Department went further by designating the alleged cartel as a terrorist organization, a move endorsed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien. Yet for years, experts on Latin American organized crime have pointed out that the “Cartel de los Soles” is not a verifiable cartel at all, but a colloquial term coined in the 1990s Venezuelan press to describe alleged corruption involving individual military officers—not a structured trafficking network.

That reality is now reflected in a revised indictment released after US forces kidnapped Maduro and his wife from their home in Caracas and forcibly transferred them to New York. While the new filing continues to allege a drug-trafficking conspiracy, it drops the claim that the Cartel de los Soles exists as an actual cartel, instead redefining it vaguely as a “patronage system” or “culture of corruption” allegedly linked to drug proceeds.

The shift is significant. References to the Cartel de los Soles have been reduced from 32 mentions in the original indictment to just two in the revised version, prompting renewed criticism of the Trump administration’s earlier terrorist designation. Analysts note that such designations do not require the same evidentiary standards as criminal prosecutions, making them susceptible to political manipulation.

Despite the Justice Department’s retreat, Rubio has continued to publicly describe the Cartel de los Soles as a real organization, claiming US forces retain the right to attack alleged drug shipments and again asserting—without independent proof—that Maduro leads the group.

Notably, neither the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Drug Threat Assessment nor the United Nations’ World Drug Report has ever identified the Cartel de los Soles as an active drug-trafficking organization.

Maduro appeared in federal court in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. “I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here,” he said, later describing himself as “a prisoner of war” and reaffirming that he remains Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Caracas has consistently denied any involvement in drug trafficking, arguing that narcotics accusations were fabricated to legitimize an illegal assault on Venezuela’s sovereignty and pave the way for regime change. Those claims were reinforced when US President Donald Trump openly stated, just hours after the attack, that the United States would run Venezuela temporarily and be “very strongly involved” in its oil industry.

The revised indictment represents a quiet but telling retreat from the Trump administration’s original narrative, even as legal proceedings continue. It leaves unanswered questions about how an unproven and now-downgraded allegation was used to justify sanctions, military escalation, and the unprecedented kidnapping of a sitting head of state.