’Israeli’ Occupation Violates Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip through military incursions, airstrikes, and artillery shelling targeting areas across the north, center, and south of the enclave.

In northern Gaza, “Israeli” military vehicles advanced into Jabalia, while occupation aircraft carried out air raids. In Gaza City, “Israeli” artillery shelled neighborhoods adjacent to the so-called “yellow line” east of the city.

In central Gaza, “Israeli” warplanes struck areas east of Deir al-Balah, and occupation forces opened fire east of al-Bureij.

In southern Gaza, artillery shelling and gunfire from “Israeli” armored vehicles targeted eastern Khan Younis, alongside an airstrike east of the city. Heavy fire was also reported in the al-Alam area of the Mawasi region west of Rafah.

Earlier, on January 4, three Palestinians were killed by “Israeli” gunfire in Khan Younis. Separately, Gaza’s Fishermen Committees Union reported that a Palestinian fisherman was killed and another wounded after coming under fire from the “Israeli” army off the southern coast.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported two bodies and ten injuries arriving at hospitals over 24 hours, noting that many victims remain trapped under rubble.

Since the ceasefire entered into force on October 11, 2025, at least 424 people have been killed and 1,199 injured. The occupation has also obstructed humanitarian aid, further breaching the agreement.