Schumer Demands Answers on US Actions in Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the Trump administration to provide immediate explanations for its actions in Venezuela, warning that American involvement could escalate into “endless wars.”

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said Congress is seeking urgent briefings from senior officials to clarify Washington’s objectives and plans.

He emphasized that lawmakers need answers on whether the US intends to pursue nation-building, deploy ground troops, the potential duration of involvement, and financial costs.

Schumer criticized Trump’s broader foreign policy, suggesting the Venezuela intervention could set a precedent for actions in Colombia, Iran, or Greenland, calling it a “Pandora’s box.”

He stressed that Americans expect the administration to focus on domestic priorities such as healthcare, housing, energy, and rising grocery prices.

The Democratic leader also accused the administration of misleading Congress during classified briefings, where officials claimed there were no plans for regime change in Caracas, even as US forces removed President Nicolás Maduro in an overnight operation—Washington’s most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion.

Schumer called for a full briefing of all lawmakers by early next week, stating that the public and Congress had been “kept in the total dark.”