US Reaffirms Claim on Greenland Amid Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, reiterated that Greenland “should” belong to the US, calling it Washington’s “formal position” and asserting that no nation could prevent its annexation.

The issue has long been contentious. Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, became a flashpoint when Trump revived a proposal from his first term to take over the island for US national security purposes.

Tensions intensified last week after Miller’s wife posted a map of Greenland draped in a US flag on X, coinciding with a US military raid in Venezuela, followed by Trump stating that Washington “absolutely needs” Greenland.

Miller insisted that Greenland is integral to US security in the Arctic, deflected questions about military action, and claimed that “nobody is going to fight the US militarily over the future of Greenland.”

He challenged Denmark’s claim, stating, “obviously Greenland should be part of the US” if America is to lead NATO in the Arctic.

Danish and Greenlandic leaders strongly rejected the claims. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that a US takeover would threaten NATO, calling Washington’s rhetoric unacceptable.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen condemned the comments as “insulting” and emphasized that Greenland is not an object of superpower ambitions.