Trump Warns GOP Loss in Midterms Could Trigger New Impeachment Push

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump has warned House Republicans that losing control of Congress in this year’s midterm elections could open the door to another impeachment effort against him by Democrats.

Speaking Tuesday at a retreat for House Republicans at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Trump told lawmakers that maintaining a Republican majority was essential, arguing that Democrats would otherwise “find a reason” to impeach him.

The venue’s board, whose members include several Trump appointees, recently renamed the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Although some Democrats have openly discussed impeachment since Trump began his second term, no formal proceedings have been launched. During his first presidency, Trump was impeached twice by the House, but on both occasions the Senate voted to acquit him.

Trump’s remarks come amid polling that suggests potential trouble for Republicans. A PBS News, NPR, and Marist survey conducted in November 2025 found Democrats holding a significant lead ahead of the 2026 midterms, with 55 percent of registered voters saying they would back Democratic candidates, compared with 41 percent for Republicans.

The comments underscore Trump’s effort to frame the midterm elections as a referendum not only on congressional control, but also on his own political survival.