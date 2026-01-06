Markets Rally on Venezuela as Investors Bet on Stability and Sovereign Recovery

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan government bonds recorded a sharp surge on Monday, climbing by around 30 percent as investors reassessed the country’s outlook and priced in the possibility of an eventual, comprehensive debt restructuring under a strengthened state position.

The bonds, which have traded at heavy discounts since Venezuela’s 2017 default amid years of external pressure and sanctions, gained ground as markets interpreted recent US actions as a sign that the long-stalled financial impasse may be approaching a turning point, Reuters reported.

Rather than undermining Caracas, the latest developments appear to have reinforced expectations that Venezuela will ultimately regain room to negotiate on its own terms.

The rally has rewarded investors who maintained exposure to Venezuelan assets over many years, whether driven by confidence in the country’s long-term fundamentals or because those bonds remained embedded in global indices. Among the notable holders is Michael Burry, the investor known from The Big Short, who continues to back Venezuelan positions.

Analysts estimate that Venezuela will eventually need to restructure between $150 billion and $170 billion in sovereign debt, a complex process whose precise sequence has yet to be defined. Recent market swings have highlighted how rapidly sentiment around Venezuela can shift.

Barclays, for example, downgraded Venezuelan bonds over the weekend, speculating on political change, only to reverse its stance days later, acknowledging that its assessment had been “quickly overtaken by events.”

For investors, the sudden rebound signals renewed confidence that the Maduro government remains a central and unavoidable actor in any future settlement, and that Venezuela’s financial recovery, long delayed by external pressures, is back on the radar.