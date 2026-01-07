’Israeli’ Aggression Claims Two Civilian Lives in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" occupation drone struck the town of Kfar Dounin in South Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil District, on Tuesday, martyring two civilians.

The attack took place in the afternoon, coinciding with the flight of an "Israeli" reconnaissance aircraft over the areas of Hasbaya, Arqoub, and the occupied Shebaa Farms.

On Monday, the "Israeli" occupation carried out several airstrikes targeting buildings in the southern Lebanese towns of Anan and Kfar Hatta, as well as Manara and Ain el-Tineh, in what Lebanese officials described as continued violations of the ceasefire.

Earlier the same day, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] also targeted the outskirts of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon District using armed drones.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced a day earlier that an "Israeli" drone strike on a vehicle along the Safad al-Battikh–Jmeijmeh road in South Lebanon had also targeted two civilians.

These attacks form part of ongoing "Israeli" violations of the declaration on the cessation of hostilities, issued under US and French sponsorship on November 27, 2024, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and constitute a breach of Lebanese sovereignty.

The Lebanese National News Agency said the occupation bombed the home of martyr Sharhabil al-Sayyed, who was assassinated last year, in the town of al-Manara.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" warplanes targeted the threatened house in the town of Aanan, located in the Jezzine district, and carried out a separate air raid on Kfar Hatta in the Sidon district.

The strikes come amid ongoing "Israeli" violations of the ceasefire, raising concerns over further escalation along the Lebanese front.

Earlier that day, the spokesperson for the IOF, Avichay Adraee, issued a series of bombing threats targeting multiple locations in Lebanon, including in the South and the Bekaa Valley.

According to statements released by Adraee, four threats were directed at the town of Aanan in South Lebanon and the area of Hammarah in the Bekaa, where the “Israeli” occupation alleged the presence of infrastructure linked to Hamas. No evidence was provided to substantiate the claims.

In separate announcements, Adraee also issued two additional bombing threats against Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon and Ain al-Tineh in the Bekaa Valley, alleging that the targeted sites contained infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.

The threats come amid ongoing IOF pressure on Lebanese territory, with repeated threats and strikes justified by claims of activity by Resistance groups.