Iran Warns Enemies: Severe Response to Threats against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami issued a stern warning to hostile powers, stressing that any mistake by the enemies would be met with a decisive response.

Hatami further confirmed that protests in Iran are none of the business of the US or the Zionist entity.

In an address to the students of the Army’s University of Command and Staff in Tehran, he shrugged off hostile rhetoric by Iran’s enemies and their interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that the current readiness of Iran’s Armed Forces is far greater than it was before the war imposed in June 2025.

The commander warned that if the enemy were to make any miscalculation, it would face a much more decisive response, adding that Iran would cut off the hand of any aggressor.

“Iran views the intensification of hostile rhetoric against the nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation unanswered,” he stated.

Hatami described the oppressive sanctions as part of the enemies’ plan to harm the Iranian people through economic pressure, noting that while Iran, like all countries, faces certain problems that must be addressed, the enemies have placed special focus on inflicting damage on the people, a reality that should not be overlooked.

The commander added that the Iranian people’s livelihood and professional protests have nothing to do with the US president or the criminal prime minister of the Zionist entity.

He recalled that despite their protests, the people refused to side with rioters, separating their path and declining to fall into the framework desired by the US president and the Israeli prime minister.