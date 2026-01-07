London and Paris Signal Willingness to Send Forces to Ukraine After Peace Deal

By Staff, Agencies

The UK and France have announced that they are prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement, marking a significant escalation in commitments that have been quietly discussed for months but are expected to face strong opposition from Russia.

The declaration followed a summit in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, attended by more than two dozen leaders from the so-called “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukraine. US representatives at the meeting included envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who said Trump “strongly stands” behind the proposed security arrangements.

Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a trilateral statement of intent on Tuesday evening, outlining steps toward deploying British and French forces on Ukrainian territory. Starmer said that, after a ceasefire, the two countries would establish military hubs across Ukraine

The proposed force would not be intended to engage directly with Russian troops if fighting resumes. Macron emphasized that its role would be to “provide reassurance after the ceasefire” and that it would be positioned far from the front lines. No immediate details were provided regarding troop numbers or the mission’s full scope.

Macron added that the coalition had also developed plans for ceasefire monitoring under US leadership, alongside long-term support for Ukraine’s armed forces, which he said would remain on the front line of the country’s defense.

When asked whether the US would support European forces if they came under attack in Ukraine, Witkoff said the security guarantees were exceptionally strong and designed both to deter and respond to any renewed aggression. He stressed that Trump remained committed to Ukraine and to securing a peace agreement.

Witkoff and Kushner attended the Paris talks after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio withdrew, following Trump’s military action against Venezuela. The discussions took place amid broader strains in US-European relations, as Trump’s focus has shifted away from Ukraine and his threats toward Greenland have raised concerns among NATO allies.

Alongside the summit, US and Ukrainian officials have continued efforts to finalize a bilateral peace framework that Washington would present to Moscow. Zelensky acknowledged that territorial concessions remain a major obstacle, saying he was prepared to speak directly with Trump if negotiators failed to reach agreement. Witkoff also described territory as the most difficult issue, expressing hope for possible compromises.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims that peace is imminent, Moscow has shown little willingness to agree to a ceasefire. Russian officials continue to reject temporary arrangements, insisting on a broader settlement addressing what they call the conflict’s “root causes,” and have categorically opposed the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

Starmer acknowledged these challenges, saying that while peace may be closer than before, major hurdles remain. He argued that progress depends on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s readiness to compromise, something he said has yet to be demonstrated.

The Paris summit drew 27 heads of state or government, along with senior military officials from France, the UK, Ukraine and NATO. However, divisions remain within Europe. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Poland’s Donald Tusk said their countries would not send troops, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany could contribute forces only from neighboring countries, not inside Ukraine.

Zelensky has warned that the credibility of the coalition depends on concrete commitments. While acknowledging the importance of intelligence sharing and arms deliveries, he said that British and French troop deployments were essential for meaningful security guarantees, cautioning that without such steps, the “coalition of the willing” risks becoming little more than a name.