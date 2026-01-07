Iranian FM: Domestic Affairs Are Iran’s Sovereign Right, Foreign Interference Unacceptable

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated that the country’s internal affairs are the exclusive concern of its own citizens, firmly rejecting any form of foreign interference as illegitimate.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi said Iran would not tolerate outside involvement in its domestic matters. “Iran’s internal issues concern only the Iranian people. Any foreign attempt to interfere is unacceptable,” he said, adding that the government is working alongside the population to address challenges without external dictates.

Addressing relations with the United States, Araghchi criticized what he described as Washington’s obstructive and confrontational policies, arguing that they currently rule out meaningful negotiations. He stressed that Iran has not withdrawn from diplomacy, but that talks must be based on mutual respect and shared interests. “We have always been ready for negotiations, but US policies have made the current environment unsuitable,” he said.

The foreign minister also announced plans for an upcoming visit to Lebanon aimed at deepening political and economic cooperation. He said the trip would include an economic delegation focused on expanding trade and commercial ties, with the goal of strengthening bilateral relations free from external pressure.

On economic policy, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s push to reduce dependence on hostile powers. He noted that the Foreign Ministry’s economic diplomacy arm has become one of its most active divisions, focusing on expanding trade—particularly with neighboring countries—to overcome US-imposed constraints.

He further explained that Iran’s provincial diplomacy initiative seeks to identify local economic strengths and connect them with regional opportunities, a strategy he said has received broad support nationwide.

Araghchi concluded by reaffirming Iran’s determination to strengthen the country and pursue the lifting of sanctions on its own terms. “We have not abandoned our responsibility to remove sanctions, and when the right moment comes, we will act decisively and independently, without bowing to US demands,” he said.