STC Delegation Arrives in Riyadh Amid Rising Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

A senior official from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), Mohammed al-Ghaithi, announced his arrival in Riyadh with several colleagues to hold talks aimed at paving the way for dialogue.

According to al-Ghaithi, the meetings are intended to prepare for a South–South dialogue under Saudi sponsorship, an initiative the STC has previously welcomed.

However, uncertainty quickly surrounded the visit. Earlier on the same day, the STC issued a statement saying contact had been lost with its delegation in Saudi Arabia, noting the absence of any official information regarding its whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding the loss of communication, and calling for urgent clarification.

The Al Mayadeen bureau chief in Yemen described the situation as “uncertain,” explaining that while the STC insists its president, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, remains in Aden, Saudi sources deny this.

He added that preparations are underway for Saudi-backed National Shield and Presidential forces to assume control of the governorates of Shabwah, Lahj, and Aden.

According to the same source, Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring developments and conducting aerial operations against military concentrations. Riyadh reportedly detected attempts by STC forces to move heavy weapons out of Aden, prompting strikes on heavy weaponry in Dhaleh.

The developments come amid escalating tensions between the STC and Saudi Arabia. The council recently accused Saudi Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber of overstepping his mandate, after he alleged that al-Zubaidi had rejected de-escalation efforts and launched attacks in Hadramout and al-Mahra.

Southern Yemen has witnessed renewed clashes in recent days between UAE-backed STC forces and the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council, deepening divisions within the Saudi-led camp.