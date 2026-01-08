Trump Defends Minneapolis Killing Amid Immigration Crackdown

By Staff, Agencies

A reported immigration enforcement operation carried out under US President Donald Trump’s expanded crackdown has ended in a fatal shooting in Minneapolis after an agent opens fire on a woman.

Federal officials citing their version of the Wednesday development said the woman was driving a vehicle that moved towards immigration agents, prompting an officer to shoot.

The woman was killed at the scene during a massive federal immigration operation in the Twin Cities, according to Department of Homeland Security and Minneapolis officials. Federal authorities said agents fired after believing a vehicle posed a threat, but witnesses told local reporters the car was stopped or moving slowly and questioned whether the woman posed any immediate danger.

Video and eyewitness accounts show an officer firing multiple shots at close range into the driver’s side of the vehicle, which then moved briefly before stopping; the driver was pronounced dead, and additional footage circulating online has raised further questions about what happened afterward.

One footage shows a man identifying himself as a physician trying to provide aid, telling agents the woman was bleeding, but officers pointed weapons at him and forced him back, leaving her in the car until medics arrived.

Authorities have not released body-camera footage from the incident and have not publicly addressed the witness videos or accounts challenging the federal narrative.

The killing sparked protests at the scene, with demonstrators condemning the federal presence in the city.

Minneapolis’s mayor called for federal immigration agents to leave, citing concerns over public safety and accountability.

The incident came amid intensified federal immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, which has involved heavily-armed, large-scale deployments to major US cities.

Similar operations in recent years have drawn scrutiny following videos showing aggressive tactics by immigration agents.

In a statement following the shooting, Trump said the officer involved “seems to” have acted in “self-defense.”

DHS officials, including Secretary Kristi Noem, characterized the incident as an attack on ICE officers, though that description has been questioned based on available video evidence.

Federal authorities have not announced whether the shooting would be independently investigated or whether additional evidence would be released.