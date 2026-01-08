Iran: US Interventionist Remarks Fuel Chaos, Ignite Unrest

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denounced US officials’ “interventionist and misleading” remarks on Iran’s internal affairs, calling them clear evidence of Washington’s ongoing hostility toward the Iranian people.

In a statement, the ministry said such positions show no concern for Iranians and instead fall within a strategy of maximum pressure, threats, and interference aimed at inciting violence, terrorism, and instability inside the country.

The ministry reaffirmed Iran’s recognition of citizens’ right to peaceful protest, stressing that the government “will spare no effort to address legitimate public demands within the framework of the law.”

It also said that much of Iran’s economic hardship is the result of a comprehensive economic war waged by the United States through illegal sanctions, adding that Washington is conducting a parallel psychological and media campaign based on misinformation, false reporting, threats of military intervention, and incitement to violence and terrorism.

In concluding remarks, the Foreign Ministry said the Iranian people, having demonstrated resilience throughout a history marked by challenges, remain vigilant and committed to their Iranian and Islamic heritage, and will continue to strengthen national cohesion in the face of foreign interference, rejecting any US policies that undermine Iran’s independence, dignity, and sovereignty.

Protests erupted in Iran in late December in the capital, where protesters expressed anger over the rapid weakening of the Iranian rial and the resulting surge in prices across wholesale and retail markets.

Iranian officials, including senior political figures, have publicly acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances, particularly among bazaar merchants and working families affected by currency volatility and rising living costs.

At the same time, authorities warned some protests were fueled by coordinated groups offering foreign-linked payments to incite unrest, framing it as evidence of external attempts to destabilize Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced the detention of several individuals accused of orchestrating unrest in multiple areas, as authorities step up security measures aimed at preventing the exploitation of economic protests by organized and disruptive elements.

Trump, in turn, threatened military action against Iran if protests are “handled violently,” claiming the US is ready to “come to their rescue,” amid ongoing US and "Israeli" calls for regime change.