Trump Pushes $1.5T “Dream Military” Plan

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced plans to seek a record $1.5-trillion Department of War budget for 2027, a roughly 50% increase over the current $1 trillion defense spending.

In a brief post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump said the funding would be used to build what he described as his “Dream Military,” offering few further details.

If approved by Congress, the proposal would represent the largest military budget in US history.

The proposed increase of nearly $500 billion reflects the scale and cost of Trump’s stated military ambitions, including the so-called “Golden Dome” missile system and his call for developing a new class of battleships. Under existing funding levels, neither program could be fully financed.

The announcement came as Congress has yet to finalize a military spending bill for the current fiscal year, although lawmakers are expected to approve several billion dollars more than the administration initially requested.

The department’s budget reached the $1-trillion mark this year largely due to a $150-billion increase added by Congress through a reconciliation bill, with much of that funding allocated over five years for long-term projects.

Some Republicans have long argued that US military spending should rise significantly as a share of the national economy, with calls to push it towards five% of gross domestic product, compared with the current level of about 3.5%.

Rep. Don Bacon [R-Neb.], a member of the House Armed Services Committee, welcomed Trump’s proposal, saying sustained increases were needed to rebuild the Navy, Air Force, nuclear forces, and to support military personnel.

Trump’s budget declaration followed hours after he criticized major US contractors in another social media post, blasting them for slow production and excessive costs.

Despite Republican enthusiasm for higher military spending, securing an additional half-trillion dollars annually could prove difficult.

GOP leaders have left open the possibility of using another party-line reconciliation bill to boost military funding, though the approach is procedurally complex and politically contentious.

Democrats are expected to oppose linking higher military spending to cuts in foreign aid, which funds Washington’s allies, especially “Israel,” while some Republicans praised Trump’s proposal but stopped short of fully endorsing its $1.5-trillion scale.

Trump’s renaming of the Pentagon as the “Department of War” and his push for a massive $1.5 trillion military budget underscore a shift toward a more aggressive posture that harks back to pre‑1947 war‑focused policy, intensifying debate over US militarism and its global impact.