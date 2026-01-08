Iran’s FM Departs for Beirut Amid Regional Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for the Lebanese capital on Thursday morning, heading a political and economic delegation to meet with Lebanese officials.

“I am pleased to visit Beirut again,” Araqchi said, noting that his main goal is to discuss regional and global issues with top Lebanese leaders and the Lebanese people. “Our region currently faces numerous challenges and unprecedented threats from ‘Israel’. Parts of Lebanon’s land remain under occupation by the Zionist entity, and for over a year, ‘Israel’ has violated its ceasefire obligations.”

He added that the visit comes at a crucial time for Lebanon, emphasizing that Iran consults continuously with regional governments. “The main purpose of this visit is to hold talks and exchange views with top Lebanese officials, including the President, the Prime Minister, the Parliament Speaker, and my brother and counterpart, the Lebanese Foreign Minister,” Araghchi said.

Highlighting the long-standing and friendly relations between Tehran and Beirut, he stressed that “Iran and Lebanon have enjoyed distinguished ties across various fields. We seek to strengthen cooperation in trade, culture, and all areas of mutual interest.” Over the past year, trade between the two nations exceeded $110 million, he noted, reflecting the available potential for deeper economic collaboration.

Araghchi concluded by reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity: “We are determined to enhance cooperation. We do not seek war, but we are prepared for it, and we are also ready to negotiate on the basis of mutual respect.”