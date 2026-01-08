“Israel” Eyes Military Base, Pushes Somaliland Normalization

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the political department at Somaliland’s Foreign Ministry, Daka Kassim, confirmed that Somaliland, the self-declared independent region of Somalia, is in talks with the "Israeli" entity, including discussions on establishing a military base.

Kassim said the issue of a military base would depend on the progress of diplomatic talks, particularly after embassies are opened, later confirming that the possibility is indeed under discussion.

Kassim also emphasized that any future security cooperation would likely include joint efforts in "combating terrorism" and maintaining "maritime stability" in the region, an area of increasing strategic interest in the Horn of Africa.

"Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Somaliland on Tuesday, 10 days after "Israel" formally recognised the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an “independent state.”

A senior Somaliland official said that Saar would meet President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to discuss normalization. A second source confirmed the minister’s presence in Somaliland.

A former British protectorate, Somaliland has long sought international recognition, forging bilateral deals on investment and security, and occupies a strategic position along the Gulf of Aden bordering Ethiopia and Djibouti.

“Israel’s” recognition comes amid growing international isolation over its genocide in Gaza and escalating regional aggression, including in the occupied West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on December 26, 2025, that “Israel” would recognize Somaliland as an “independent state,” 35 years after it declared independence from Somalia, describing the move as aligned with the “spirit” of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

The US reaffirmed Somalia’s territorial integrity, while President Donald Trump said recognition of Somaliland was “under study.”

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi welcomed the move, pledging to join the normalization accords and calling it a step for regional and global peace.