UK Says It Provided Enabling Support to US in Seizing Russian-Flagged Tanker

By Staff, Agencies

The UK provided “enabling support” to the US military in the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera (formerly Bella 1) in the North Atlantic, the British Defence Ministry has confirmed.

Britain assisted Washington at its request, offering pre-planned operational support that included use of bases, Royal Air Force (RAF) aerial surveillance, and logistical aid from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this support helped US forces interdict the vessel, which had been pursued for weeks on suspicion of sanctions evasion linked to Iranian and Venezuelan oil networks.

All support was provided in “full compliance with international law,” the ministry added.

Defence Secretary John Healey said UK forces showed “skill and professionalism” in backing the operation, which formed part of wider efforts to crack down on sanctions-busting activity.

Although no British troops boarded the tanker, RAF surveillance aircraft and a Royal Navy auxiliary vessel played key roles in tracking and sustaining the pursuit.

The Marinera had earlier eluded US interception near Venezuela, changed its name and flag, and then continued toward Russia before being stopped.

The US also seized a second oil tanker, Sophia, in the Caribbean, describing it as engaging in illicit activities tied to Venezuela’s sanctioned oil exports.

Moscow has protested the seizure, asserting that it violates international law and freedom of navigation, while London and Washington defend the action as lawful enforcement against sanctions evasion.