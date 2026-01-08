Trump Signals Long-Term US Control Over Venezuela Oil

By Staff, Agencies

In an interview with The New York Times, US President Donald Trump suggested Washington could impose long-term “direct oversight of Venezuela,” signaling plans to exploit and profit from the country’s vast oil reserves.

Trump said the interim government in Caracas, made up of cabinet members of kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro, is “giving us everything that we feel is necessary.”

Asked how long US control might last, he replied, “Only time will tell,” adding, “We will rebuild it in a very profitable way… We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil.”

He claimed the policy would lower oil prices while channeling money back to Venezuela, saying the country “desperately” needs it.

The remarks followed briefings to Congress outlining a three-phase plan that would effectively place US authorities in charge of selling Venezuelan oil indefinitely.

While most Republicans backed the approach, Democrats warned it risks an open-ended intervention lacking clear legal authority.

During the nearly two-hour interview, Trump declined to set a timeline, saying US oversight would last “much longer.”

He also avoided explaining why Washington recognized Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader rather than opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.

Trump detailed the operation that captured Maduro and his wife, citing extensive US preparations, and confirmed Washington has begun receiving profits from seized Venezuelan crude, including 30–50 million barrels of heavy oil, while acknowledging full restoration of the oil sector will take years.