Loyalty to the Resistance: Lebanon Must Compel “Israel” to Honor Ceasefire and End Occupation

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benovelent, the Most Merciful

Statement issued by the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular session on 8/1/2026, during which it discussed various political and parliamentary issues and issued the following statement:

The world today is witnessing a shameful exposure of the American administration, which has reached the peak of tyranny, arrogance, and hypocrisy, brazenly flouting the values, principles, and laws that underpin the international system of relations, which was established to protect international peace and security.

The practices of the United States, with their consequences and effects, have gone beyond acceptable limits, involving the kidnapping of a recognized sovereign state's president and his spouse, fabricating charges against them, and subjecting them to trial with the premeditated aim of political and economic retribution. These acts seek to dominate and seize the wealth and resources of that state, as openly stated by the US president himself. This threatens the international system, its foundations of stability, and its civilizational, human, and political dimensions, including inter-state relations, international institutions, and fundamental rights—such as sovereignty, freedom, and self-determination—while violating the identities, societal, civilizational, and political particularities of nations. Such practices risk triggering widespread chaos, reminiscent of humanity’s darkest historical periods.

While the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc laments the role of Western states allied with the US, particularly the situation to which humanity has been brought due to their compliance in positions and actions, and the condition of our regional states that act submissively as mere instruments for tyrants—believing that safety lies in submission, bribery, and surrender—

The Bloc, from its parliamentary position, affirms the following:

A firm condemnation of all forms of bullying, aggression, threats of war, and the imposition of conditions or agreements by force on any country or people in the world, with the aim of confiscating their legitimate right to choose their path, political system, self-determination, and sovereignty in full accordance with their will and international law. This applies equally to Venezuela, Denmark, Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, or any other nation or people.

The Bloc reiterates its call to all Lebanese to unify their stance against the “Israeli” occupation, which must be expelled from our country by all available means. Ending the occupation is a national priority, as failure to do so gives the enemy the opportunity to exploit divisions, expand its occupation, and shatter the hopes and dreams of all Lebanese for a free, secure, independent, unified, and prosperous homeland.

The Bloc observes that the “Israeli” enemy continues to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty, threatening its security and stability through assassinations, bombardments, destruction, violations of its airspace and regional waters, occupation of territories, holding prisoners, and preventing citizens from returning to their land and rebuilding their homes. Since Lebanon—as a state, people, army, and resistance—has fulfilled its obligations under the ceasefire on 27/11/2024 in southern Litani, the Lebanese government must exhaust all its capacities and exert all possible pressure to compel the enemy to fulfill its obligations, starting with stopping attacks, fully and unconditionally withdrawing, and avoiding any concessions that encourage the enemy to continue its extortion.

Media Relations, Hezbollah

Thursday, 8-1-2026

18 Rajab 1447 AH