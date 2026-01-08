Separatist Groups Exploit Iran Protests from Iraq

By Staff, Agencies

Separatist factions based in northern Iraq have reportedly moved into an operational phase amid unrest in Iran, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The groups are said to be active in western provinces, including Ilam and Kermanshah, aiming to turn protests into riots and security threats.

Tasnim identified leaders from PJAK, Pak, Komala factions, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party as actively inciting unrest through coordinated messages.

The report also highlighted intensified online activity linked to “Israel’s” Mossad and statements by US President Donald Trump, which Iranian authorities view as part of a multi-level effort to destabilize the country.

The Iran–Iraq security agreement prohibits these groups from displaying or publishing images of weapons.

Separately, two police officers were killed and 30 others wounded in Lordegan during clashes with rioters.

Seven individuals were arrested in Lorestan province for incitement, with firearms confiscated.

Iranian officials stressed that while protests are allowed, violent actions will face strict consequences, with Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei warning of “no leniency and no indulgence” for perpetrators.