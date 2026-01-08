- Home
Iranian FM Araghchi: Iran Continues Supporting Resistance Against ’Israeli’ Aggression
By Staff, Agencies
On Thursday, January 8, 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed Iran’s ongoing support for “resistance against occupation and repeated 'Israeli' aggressions.”
Speaking during his visit to the shrine of the nation’s martyr, late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Araghchi paid tribute to “all those who sacrificed and the martyrs who watered this pure land defending truth and justice.”
He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of Lebanon and calls for the end of occupation.
Araghchi concluded by stressing Iran’s keenness to strengthen relations with Lebanon, its government, and all components of the Lebanese people.
