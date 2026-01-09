Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Greenland Is Not for Sale
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

Behind talk of “security” and “freedom,” US policy reveals a familiar aim: control. Greenland is reduced to a military asset and resource prize.

Cast as security, US interest in Greenland reflects imperial entitlement. Strategy and resources outweigh self-determination, turning “national security” into a pretext for expansion. Greenland’s refusal affirms that nations are not commodities.


