Netizens Decry ’State-Sanctioned Murder’ in Minneapolis Case

By Staff, Agencies

Social media erupted in condemnation after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] agent killed a woman in Minneapolis, even as Vice President JD Vance defended the federal agency’s actions.

The condemnations were triggered by the killing of Renee Nicole Macklin Good during an ICE operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday, part of a nationwide crackdown on immigrants that has intensified under the current administration.

US President Donald Trump and the US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, have defended the killing claiming that the woman was trying to run over the agent with her vehicle, which DHS called “an act of domestic terrorism,” but videos circulating online and witness accounts to reporters have undermined those statements.

Democrat Harry Sisson criticized Trump for defending the ICE agent involved in the killing of the 37-year-old American woman, calling Trump’s account “disgustingly dishonest.”

Former Wayne County health director Abdul El-Sayed criticized ICE in a post on X, saying that despite working with law enforcement to keep communities safe, the agency “is not law enforcement—it’s lawlessness in the name of Trump’s power,” adding, as he has before, “Abolish ICE.”

Massachusetts Senate candidate Seth Moulton accused Vice President Vance of lying, citing video evidence that contradicts claims the woman interfered with law enforcement and condemning efforts to shift blame onto the victim. “Blaming a murdered woman to shield federal officers is grotesque and disturbingly un-American,” he said.

Jenin Younes, national legal director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said video footage suggests ICE officers instigated the encounter, lacked legal authority, and used unjustified deadly force, adding that her sympathies are with the victim’s family.

University of Miami visiting professor Rula Jebreal condemned ICE, saying the US is witnessing the “full 'Israelification' of the United States,” and calling the killing of Renee Nicole Good “state-sanctioned murder.”

Chinese journalist Li Jingjing expressed outrage on X, saying ICE “point their guns at and shoot their own citizens with no mercy” while criticizing the US for lecturing the world on human rights.

Shaiel Ben-Ephraim criticized Trump for justifying the killing of American citizens, calling the shooting “a major step” toward a dangerous precedent.

Another netizen Hadi Nasrallah wrote, “Hamas didn’t kill an American mother today. Neither did Venezuela or Iran. Trump did. The pedo who is 'locked and loaded' to burn down nations to 'protect civilians' is killing his own people and calling them 'terrorists'. You think he cares about you miles away?”