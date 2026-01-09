Trump Signals Support for Tough New Russia Sanctions Bill Amid Stalled Peace Efforts

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said he supports a bipartisan sanctions bill in Congress that would give him authority to impose far-reaching penalties on countries that continue trading with Russia.

Trump’s comments came after Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the president had approved the proposal, which would allow tariffs of up to 500% on nations purchasing Russian oil and gas. The bill was introduced last year by Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“I support it. I hope we don’t have to use it,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity broadcast on Thursday. He noted that the United States already has extensive sanctions in place, adding that while Russia’s economy is under pressure, the country remains significantly larger than Ukraine.

The president has repeatedly voiced frustration over the lack of progress in his efforts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the past year, at times placing blame on both sides.

In November, Trump put forward a proposed peace roadmap that was rejected by Ukraine and its European allies, who said it favored Moscow, while accusing Russia of deliberately delaying negotiations. Russia countered by blaming Ukraine and the EU for making unrealistic demands and undermining the chances of an agreement.

In October, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on two major Russian energy companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. Earlier this week, the US Coast Guard seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic over allegations it was evading sanctions, a move Moscow condemned as illegal under international maritime law.

Russia has consistently argued that Western sanctions are intended not to support Ukraine, but to suppress economic competition and restrict the development of sovereign states. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month that the West’s goal was to preserve its declining dominance and deny other countries the right to make independent political choices.