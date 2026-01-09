Second ICE Shooting in 48 Hours: Two Wounded in Portland

By Staff, Agencies

Two people were shot and wounded by US federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] in Portland on Thursday, according to local police, marking the second such incident in as many days amid mounting scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement tactics.

Protests erupted, and candlelight vigils were held across the United States after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis, triggering a wave of outrage over the Trump administration’s escalating immigration crackdown.

Portland Police confirmed the shooting occurred in the afternoon near Main Street but clarified that local officers were not involved in the incident.

"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," the department said in a statement.

"Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel," it continued, adding that the patients were then transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

An initial post by the FBI’s Portland field office stated that the shooting involved US Customs and Border Protection [CBP] agents and occurred around 2:15 PM. The post was later deleted, but not before confirming that the FBI had opened an investigation into the shooting.

Local media outlet KATU2 reported that the injured pair had fled the scene and called for help from a nearby apartment complex.

Portland Mayor condemns use of federal force

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson strongly criticized the federal operation, saying the deployment of heavily armed agents has brought “deadly consequences” to his city.

"Portland is not a 'training ground' for militarized agents," Wilson said, calling on ICE to "end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed."

"I call on every Portlander to represent our values and to show up with calm and purpose during this difficult time. Portland does not respond to violence with violence."