Imam Khamenei: The US is Responsible for the Bloodshed of Over 1,000 Iranians

By Staff,

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, addressed recent terrorist acts that have targeted Iran and the region, reaffirming that the Iranian people will not be intimidated by the foreign-backed forces behind these attacks.

In his speech, Imam Khamenei condemned the actions of those who seek to undermine the security and stability of the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that the Iranian nation will stand strong in the face of such threats.

Imam Khamenei called out the foreign powers that fund and support terrorism, stating, "America's hands are stained with the blood of over 1,000 Iranians, including leaders and innocents."

The Leader highlighted the role of the United States in fomenting instability in the region and criticized its attempts to undermine Iran’s security.

In the face of these continued provocations, His Eminence stressed that the Iranian people would not back down. "The Iranian people have not wavered in the slightest from their principles," he said, underscoring the strength and unity of the nation.

He further pointed to the foreign-backed mercenaries working to destabilize the country, warning that Iran would not tolerate such interference. "Iran will not tolerate mercenaries working for foreign powers," Imam Khamenei declared firmly.

Imam Khamenei also condemned the actions of those attempting to cause chaos by destroying public property in Iran, stating, "A number of agitators are trying to please the US president by destroying public property."

He made it clear that such actions would not go unpunished, and that those responsible would face severe consequences for their role in undermining national security.

The Leader did not hesitate to send a strong message to the United States and its president, Donald Trump, who he accused of exploiting the situation. "Trump should address his own country's issues," said Imam Khamenei, reminding the American leader of the limits of his power in the face of Iranian resolve.

Imam Khamenei also sent a bold warning to Trump, stating, "Let Trump know that all tyrants in history have fallen, and he will fall too!"

In his concluding remarks, Imam Khamenei reaffirmed Iran's unwavering stance against foreign interference, stating, "The Iranian people will triumph over all enemies."

He reiterated that the nation would continue to resist any foreign attempts to destabilize the country, and would emerge victorious against those who seek to harm its sovereignty and security.