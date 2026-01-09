The Oval Office Syndicate: The Era of the White House Gangster

By Mohamad Hammoud

The Legacy of Impunity, Insurrection and the Weaponization of Executive Power

The American presidency, once seen as a steward of the Constitution, has been transformed under Donald Trump into a theater of elite impunity that more closely resembles the inner workings of a criminal enterprise. Veteran lobbyists cited by The New Yorker describe his tenure as dominated by “outer-borough Mafia tactics.” This is not merely a critique of policy, but a portrait of a leader whose career maps a sprawling network of indictments, business self-dealing, and disregard for domestic and international law.

A Rap Sheet in the Executive Branch

The scope of criminal allegations against Trump is unprecedented. According to Ballotpedia and The Associated Press, he has faced four criminal indictments totaling 88 counts. In New York, he was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. As CNN reported, these charges stemmed from a “hush money” scheme to suppress damaging stories about sexual encounters with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Civil courts have also held Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, with a jury awarding her millions in damages. Perhaps most disturbing are the lingering connections to the Jeffrey Epstein network. The Washington Post highlighted decades-old allegations and flight logs placing Trump in the orbit of the convicted sex trafficker during the height of Epstein’s predatory operations. Additionally, the New York Attorney General’s civil fraud case revealed a “money-laundering” approach, inflating asset values to secure favorable loans—a tactic that The New York Times noted enabled Trump to build a brand on systemic deception.

The Insurrection and the Death of the Rule of Law

Trump’s contempt for constitutional limits reached its apex on January 6, 2021. The House Select Committee reported that the attack on the Capitol was not spontaneous, but “Trump-incited,” coordinated by rhetoric urging followers to “fight like hell.” Reuters described this as a fundamental betrayal of his oath of office. Beyond the riot, Trump’s repeated claims of presidential immunity were undermined by the Supreme Court in 2024, ruling that a sitting or former president is not above state criminal subpoenas.

Bombs Abroad, Law Ignored

Trump extended his disregard for the law to foreign policy. According to The Washington Examiner, his administration carried out military strikes in at least seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria and Venezuela — marking a dramatic expansion of US force. In 2025, US forces bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East, while Reuters reported that a US operation in Caracas that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro triggered widespread international condemnation. These interventions were not aberrations but the outward expression of a governing philosophy that treated legal limits as optional.

Trump later made that philosophy explicit. According to People magazine, he stated that international law does not restrain him and that only his own morality governs his decisions — a declaration that alarmed diplomats and legal scholars and clarified that the lawlessness abroad was not accidental, but intentional.

A Mind Unhinged: Stability and Self-Interest

Psychiatrists and mental health experts highlighted in The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump warn of a “clear and present danger” posed by his malignant narcissism and sociopathy. The Guardian noted that over 200 professionals signed an open letter describing reckless disregard for others and impulsivity consistent with antisocial personality disorder. This instability has been channeled into self-enrichment: according to Patriotic Millionaires, Trump charged the Secret Service millions to stay at his properties and profited from ventures like the $TRUMP cryptocurrency and World Liberty Financial, netting hundreds of millions from global investors seeking presidential access.

The Foot Soldier of “Israel”

In Middle Eastern geopolitics, Trump has functioned as the most obedient servant of “Israel” to ever hold the office. By moving the US embassy to Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and legitimizing illegal settlements in the West Bank, Trump effectively discarded decades of international consensus. The Times of “Israel” reported that his administration has provided “Israel” with stronger, more unconditional support than any predecessor, including the resumption of heavy bomb deliveries [MK-84] even amid global outcries over civilian casualties in Gaza. For Trump, the “Deal of the Century” was never about peace; it was about ensuring the total hegemony of “Israel” at the expense of Palestinian sovereignty.

Conclusion: A Presidency as a Syndicate

Trump’s record is that of a “gangster,” not for rhetoric alone, but for results: a presidency that operates above the law, profits from public resources, and strikes globally with the calculated coldness of a syndicate boss. According to multiple US and international outlets, the era of Trump demonstrates how elite impunity, unchecked power, and the weaponization of executive authority can dismantle both domestic governance and international norms.