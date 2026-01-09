Kim Jong-un Pledges Unwavering Backing for Putin as Pyongyang–Moscow Ties Deepen

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed “permanent” support for the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to North Korea’s state media, as military and political cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow continues to strengthen.

In a letter sent to Putin, Kim said he would “unconditionally respect and unconditionally support” all of the Russian leader’s policies and decisions, adding that he was committed to standing alongside Putin and Russia. “This choice will be constant and permanent,” Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

Kim described relations with Putin as a genuine comradeship, saying he had once again felt the depth of their ties. He emphasized that friendly relations with the Russian leader were among the most precious and pride-worthy aspects of North Korea’s foreign relations.

According to KCNA, Kim sent the message in response to a congratulatory letter from Putin that had been delivered the previous day. While the agency did not specify the occasion for Putin’s letter, it was likely sent to mark Kim’s birthday on January 8.

Kim said Putin’s message reflected friendship and trust toward both him and the North Korean people. He expressed gratitude and wished the Russian president continued success in all of his major endeavors.