France Warns European Order Under Threat

By Staff, Agencies

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned on Friday that Europe’s political order is under growing danger, sharply criticizing the United States and rejecting claims from Washington that Europe faces “civilisational erasure.”

Speaking at France’s annual ambassadors’ conference in Paris, Barrot said European civilisation is not disappearing, but acknowledged that the European Union’s political framework is increasingly fragile and may not survive in its current form over the next decade.

“No, European civilisation will not fade away,” he said. “But yes, our political order is today in danger, despite its stability and immense scientific, technological, cultural, and financial wealth.”

His remarks were a direct response to the Trump administration’s national security strategy, which warned of Europe’s decline and encouraged the rise of right-wing movements within EU states.

Barrot dismissed such claims, saying those predicting Europe’s erasure “would do better to watch out for their own.”

Barrot stressed that the EU faces pressure both externally and internally, citing foreign adversaries seeking to undermine European unity and what he described as “democratic fatigue” within member states.

“Nothing guarantees today that we will still be living within the European Union as we know it in 10 years,” he warned.

The comments come amid worsening tensions between European capitals and Washington.

Echoing President Emmanuel Macron, Barrot said the US is rethinking its alliances and drifting away from the international order it once helped establish, describing Washington as an ally “with whom we are not always aligned.”

He added that Europe has the right to reject proposals from even its closest allies when they are unacceptable.

Barrot also warned of rising global nuclear risks, pointing to the erosion of arms-control regimes and the looming expiration of the New START treaty between Washington and Moscow on February 5.