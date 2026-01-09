Sheikh Qassem Meets Araghchi: Cooperation with State and Army to Expel Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary-Genera His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem met with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Ambassador Mojtaba Amani.

The meeting included a comprehensive exchange on regional and global developments and their repercussions for countries across the region.

Sheikh Naim Qassem spoke about the continuation of US–“Israeli” aggression and the “Israeli” enemy’s failure to abide by the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024, despite Lebanon’s commitment and fulfillment of its responsibilities south of the Litani River. This, he said, confirms the enemy’s expansionist aggressive intentions, as explicitly stated by Netanyahu regarding “Greater ‘Israel’.”

He added: “The ‘Israeli’ enemy will not achieve its objectives through continued aggression as long as this popular and resistance cohesion remains steadfast in its commitment to liberating the land and returning to the towns and villages of the South. We will continue cooperating with the state and the army to expel the occupation, halt the aggression, free the captives, carry out reconstruction, and build the state.”

For his part, Araghchi said: “Iran seeks to strengthen its relationship with Lebanon, as is the case among friendly states, and bringing along the economic delegation aims to enhance cooperation in various fields.”

He added: “Despite the siege and sanctions imposed on Iran, the will of the state and the people remains one of steadfastness and addressing realities on the ground. The government has taken measures whose effects will soon be felt, God willing.”

He concluded: “Threats against Iran will not succeed in depriving it of its right to peaceful nuclear energy or in developing its defensive capabilities. We will continue with Iran’s dignity and strength under the leadership of His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may God protect him) in confronting challenges.”