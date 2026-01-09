Vance Pushes Europe On Greenland Security

United States Vice President JD Vance on Thursday urged European allies to prioritize the security of Greenland, warning that Washington would intervene if the matter is not addressed.

“We’re asking our European friends to take the security of that land mass more seriously,” Vance said, warning the US may act if they do not.

While Vance declined to specify the nature of potential US action, he stated the final decision would rest with US President Donald Trump as diplomatic discussions with European partners continue.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks with Danish officials will take place next week at Copenhagen’s request, a move welcomed by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen as “really good news.”

Vice President Vance said Greenland is vital to US missile defense and global security, warning that “hostile adversaries” are increasingly interested in the region and urging Europeans to “take the President of the United States seriously.”

Trump has reportedly renewed efforts to buy Greenland from Denmark, rejecting anything short of full ownership and saying, “Ownership is very important… psychologically needed for success.”

According to the president, the benefits of controlling the Arctic territory cannot be replicated through leases or treaties. “Ownership delivers elements impossible to obtain from leases or treaty agreements,” he argued.

When asked to choose between acquiring Greenland or preserving NATO, Trump sidestepped a clear answer, saying it “may be a choice” and arguing the alliance matters only with US leadership.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that all options remain on the table, while Secretary Rubio told lawmakers that the Trump administration seeks to purchase Greenland through diplomatic means, rather than through military action.

The push to acquire Greenland is being framed by US officials as a move to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic.

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, responded to the developments by urging President Trump to “stop the threats.”

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has consistently rejected proposals involving a sovereignty transfer to the US.

Despite the mounting pressure from Washington, Greenlandic officials have reaffirmed their commitment to remain under the Kingdom of Denmark, reiterating previous refusals of any form of US acquisition.

As the Trump administration continues to escalate its Arctic policy, the contested future of Greenland has become a flashpoint in broader global power competition.

The US and its rivals are expanding in the Arctic, with Greenland a key strategic outpost, and tensions expected to rise as talks and possible unilateral US actions loom.