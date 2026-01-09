- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Germany Says Ceasefire Needed Before Any Ukraine Troop Deployment
By Staff, Agencies
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is a necessary precondition for deploying international troops, stressing that such plans remain unrealistic without Moscow’s consent.
Speaking after the so-called “coalition of the willing” meeting in Paris, Merz said the sequence must be clear: first a ceasefire, then security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a long-term settlement.
“None of this is possible without Russia’s consent, and we are probably still a long way from that,” he said at a press conference in Seeon, Bavaria.
Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Britain and France had signed a declaration of intent to deploy forces to Ukraine and establish “military hubs” in the event of a peace deal.
Moscow has repeatedly and categorically rejected the presence of any Western troops on Ukrainian territory.
Merz added that any move to deploy German forces would require a formal decision by the federal government and a mandate from the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament.
Under the Paris proposal, British and French troops would form a non-combat contingent of “potentially thousands,” tasked with protecting weapons facilities and participating in US-led ceasefire monitoring.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any Western troop deployment would be treated as a “foreign intervention” and that such forces would be considered “legitimate military targets.”
Hungary has also cautioned that the plan risks a direct military confrontation with Russia.
Comments
- Related News