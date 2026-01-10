Trump Signals Strike Threats in Mexico

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has suggested he could order strikes against drug cartels on Mexican territory.

Trump renewed the threats after US commandos abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a swift raid in Caracas last week, amid US accusations of drug trafficking that Maduro denies.

Trump has accused Mexico of “flooding” the US with drugs and illegal immigrants, as US forces have struck at least 35 suspected cartel boats in the Caribbean since September 2025.

Trump told Fox News he has “knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water” and warned the US will now “start… hitting land” against cartels he said are “running Mexico.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum downplayed Trump’s rhetoric as “part of his communication style.”

She added that she had instructed Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente to speak with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and, “if necessary, with Trump to strengthen coordination.”

Last week, the Mexican Foreign Ministry condemned the US military raid in Venezuela as “a serious threat to regional stability.”

Following the abduction of Maduro, Trump also traded insults with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whom he labeled a “sick man.” The leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday to defuse tensions, with both describing the conversation as cordial.