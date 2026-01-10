Iran’s FM: We’re in Much Better Position than Before 12-Day War; US failed in Venezuela-Style Plot

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran has emerged much stronger following the 12-day war that was imposed on it by “Israel” and the United States in June, stressing that efforts by Washington to execute a Venezuela-style scenario concerning the Islamic Republic failed during the aggression.

In an interview with Al Manar, the top diplomat addressed domestic developments, regional issues, and Iran’s confrontation with external pressure, outlining Tehran’s current stance across multiple fronts.

Responding to questions about the war, Araghchi said Iran’s Armed Forces maintained full readiness and mounted a strong defense, ultimately forcing the aggressors to request a ceasefire.

“Iran was not defeated, and they did not achieve their goals,” he said, drawing a parallel with Lebanon, where the Hezbollah resistance movement continued fighting for 66 days, despite sustained ‘Israeli’ attacks and compelled the enemy to halt hostilities.

Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic does not initiate wars, describing its military actions as purely defensive and legitimate.

According to the foreign minister, the Armed Forces underwent significant reconstruction after the 12-day war.

“Our military capabilities were rebuilt to a great extent,” he said, adding that Iran was now “in a much better position than before the start of the 12-day war,” with strong confidence in its defensive readiness.

He further underlined that the Islamic Republic’s missile capabilities were not seriously damaged during the aggression and that any damage sustained has since been repaired, leaving the country’s defense posture stronger than before.

Addressing the sporadic economic protests, where some foreign-linked elements have been seeking to take advantage to sow unrest, Araghchi said the overall situation in Iran remained “generally good,” despite ongoing economic problems stemming from sanctions and existing economic difficulties.

He also noted that protests were taking place, describing them as a normal phenomenon in any ruling system based on popular sovereignty, where citizens can express complaints and demands.

“At the same time,” Araghchi said, “there are elements that engage in riots, attack public places, and set fires,” adding that such actions must be carefully distinguished from legitimate public protest.

The top diplomat pointed to statements by “Israeli” officials, saying they, themselves, have openly verified that the “Israeli” Mossad spy agency’s operatives were present in Iran and involved in efforts at creating unrest.

He said President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration was pursuing a measured approach, listening to genuine public grievances, while seeking solutions and addressing acts of violence separately.

Addressing US threats and Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program, Araghchi said some nuclear facilities and centrifuge equipment had been damaged during the war, but emphasized that technological knowledge could not be eliminated through bombing.

He reaffirmed that Iran’s nuclear program was peaceful and would remain so, stating that Tehran was ready to engage in dialogue to address any doubts, provided Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, was recognized and sanctions were lifted.

Araghchi rejected attempts by the United States to dictate outcomes of any negotiation process in advance, saying such approaches were guided by arrogance rather than diplomacy.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic would not negotiate over its missile program or regional issues, underlining that the country’s missile capabilities were purely defensive and that regional matters had to be resolved by the countries of the region themselves.

He also revealed that several countries were seeking to act as mediators, conveying messages to Tehran.

Discussing his visit to Beirut, Araghchi reiterated that Iran supported Lebanon’s full independence, territorial integrity, and national unity, while demanding an end to “Israeli” occupation of the country.

He clarified that issues related to Hezbollah had to be resolved internally within Lebanon, stressing that Iran did not decide on behalf of the Lebanese resistance.

Araghchi said his visit aimed to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere, noting that both countries faced economic challenges and could benefit from increased trade.

He announced an agreement to reactivate the country’s dormant joint economic committee and said discussions were held with Lebanese economic officials and private-sector figures to explore cooperation opportunities.

In parallel, Araghchi explained that talks with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, were initiated by the Lebanese side, emphasizing that Iran remained open to dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations without interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

Commenting on recent US actions against Venezuela, Araghchi warned that ignoring the international law and acting unilaterally threatens the global order.

He said widespread international condemnation of US actions reflected concern over what he denounced as the “law of the jungle,” where power replaces legal norms.

Araghchi said Washington’s earlier announcement that it would withdraw from dozens of international organizations signaled a broader erosion of international rules.