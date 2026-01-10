IRG: We’ll Stand Firmly by Iranian Nation in Face of Foreign-Linked Riots

By Staff, Agencies

The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has reaffirmed its commitment to stand alongside the Iranian nation, warning that foreign-backed plots to destabilize the country would be fully confronted.

In a statement issued on Friday following sporadic foreign-linked riots across the country, the organization said intelligence assessments had shown that the Islamic Republic’s adversaries had shifted their strategy from direct military aggression to trying to foment chaos across the nation and undermine public order and security.

According to the statement, the change in approach had followed aggressors’ failure to force the Islamic Republic into submission through military action.

The IRG Intelligence Organization further stated that the United States has focused on a combination of measures aimed at sustaining pressure on Iran, including through maintaining a “shadow of war” over the country, activating “snapback” of the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic, encouraging acts of destruction, and restricting Iran’s foreign currency resources, to generate economic and psychological effects.

Within this framework, the statement added, “a targeted and multi-stage plot has been designed under the direction of foreign intelligence services and executed on the ground by organized terrorist elements.”

These efforts, it added, have sought to exploit legitimate gatherings by certain professional groups and social sectors in order to divert protests towards armed violence.

The statement noted that those plotting the violence had deliberately timed it to take place while the government was preparing implementation of an economic improvement package aimed at strengthening household purchasing power.

According to the organization, hostile actors have attempted to use these circumstances as a pretext to escalate protests into violent and armed disorder.

It also pointed to overt interference by the US president and Zionist officials in support of rioters, alongside activation of terrorist groups and military movements beyond Iran’s borders, as factors that have intensified violence-oriented actions.

The Intelligence Organization said recent days had witnessed attacks on military facilities as well as the killing of citizens and forces tasked with safeguarding public security.

It warned that continuation of such conditions was unacceptable and stressed that responsibility for the bloodshed lied with those who planned and directed the terrorist incidents.

Moreover, the statement emphasized that the Iranian people viewed the right to seek redress and accountability as legitimate.

Reiterating its mission, the organization declared that protecting the achievements enabled by the country’s Islamic Revolution and preserving public security were its red lines.

It pledged to stand by the Iranian nation until hostile plots were completely defeated and lasting security for citizens was fully restored.