US Military Boards and Seizes Fifth Oil Tanker in Caribbean

By Staff, Agencies

The US military has announced the seizure of another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, saying the action is part of efforts to “end illicit activity and restore security in the Western Hemisphere.”

The vessel, identified as the Olina, was boarded without incident early Friday morning, according to a statement from US Southern Command. At the time of the operation, the tanker was flying the flag of Timor-Leste and had previously been seen traveling from Venezuela before returning to the region.

US Southern Command said the seizure was carried out under the Department of War’s Operation Southern Spear, which it described as a mission focused on defending the US homeland by curbing illegal activity in the Western Hemisphere.

Video released by the US military shows heavily armed servicemen descending from a helicopter hovering above the tanker before moving toward the vessel’s superstructure.

The Olina is the fifth vessel seized by the United States amid the blockade imposed on Venezuela. Earlier this week, US forces took control of two other tankers believed to be linked to Venezuela, the Sophia and the Marinera, previously known as Bella 1. The Sophia was seized in the Caribbean without incident.

The Marinera had been pursued by the US Coast Guard since late December after its crew refused to allow American personnel on board and attempted to sail from the Caribbean into the Atlantic. During the pursuit, the vessel obtained a temporary sailing permit from Russia, changed its name, and switched to the Russian flag.

The tanker was ultimately intercepted on Wednesday in international waters northwest of Scotland in a large-scale US military operation supported by the United Kingdom. Moscow condemned the seizure as a serious violation of international maritime law and a breach of the UN Convention.