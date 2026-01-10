Iran to UN: US, “Israel” Fuel Violence, Stir Chaos, And Threaten Regional Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned the United States and “Israel” for what he described as unlawful, coordinated actions that fuel violence and interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, according to a letter submitted to the UN.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Iran says Washington is inciting instability and violent unrest by backing groups seeking to destabilize the country, condemning what it calls the “ongoing, unlawful, and irresponsible conduct of the United States of America, in coordination with the 'Israeli' [regime],” through interference, threats, and the encouragement of instability and violence.

Tehran said these actions violate the UN Charter and international law, warning they threaten global peace and security while aiming to turn peaceful demonstrations into civil unrest to pave the way for foreign intervention.

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said US and “Israeli” involvement in the protests is evident, warning that leaders of armed terrorist groups are trying to spark civil war to justify foreign intervention.

The social situation across Iran has returned to calm, a day after widespread unrest over economic grievances, according to the spokesperson of the Iranian police, Saeed Montazer Al-Mahdi.

Speaking to the Iranian news agency IRNA on Friday, Al-Mahdi said ground assessments showed that “a calm social situation” had been restored in various cities across the country.

The police official noted that only a limited number of incidents occurred, attributing them to groups he described as “terrorists.” No major confrontations were reported in the latest updates from security forces.

Iran has faced a thirteenth day of escalating unrest, with violent incidents targeting civilians and security forces, including ISIS (Daesh)-style attacks such as the burning alive of a security officer and the killing of a three-year-old girl shot while in her father’s arms, alongside armed clashes across multiple regions.

Significant unrest was reported in eastern Tehran, with riots, vandalism, and arson, as gunfire and live-ammunition confrontations were heard while authorities confronted what were described as gang-like rioters.

Iranian officials say the violence is orchestrated, accusing foreign intelligence services—particularly Mossad, acting on behalf of “Israel” with the US—of fueling chaos and destabilization, arguing that Washington and the “Israeli” entity now openly acknowledge using security, political, economic, and psychological pressure against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced the detention of several individuals, including Mossad agents, accused of orchestrating chaos in multiple areas, as authorities step up security measures aimed at preventing the exploitation of economic protests by organized and disruptive elements.

Tehran security officials reported on Monday the arrest of an alleged Mossad operative who was reportedly operating covertly among demonstrators.

Authorities say the suspect confessed to acting as a high-level liaison, receiving tactical guidance via Instagram and Telegram from handlers in Germany, recruiting youth for street violence, and fabricating incidents for foreign media.