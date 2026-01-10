Italy’s Meloni: EU Must Hold Direct Talks with Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the EU must start talks with Russia over the Ukraine conflict, as US-led diplomacy edges closer to a potential peace deal.

Speaking during a start-of-year press conference in Rome on Friday, Meloni said she agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron, who said in December that it would be “useful” to reengage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think Macron is right about this. I believe that the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia too,” she said. The prime minister argued that Europe’s role in negotiations has been limited by talking to only one side in the conflict.

To avoid making the “mistake” of reopening discussions “in a haphazard manner,” Meloni suggested appointing an EU special envoy for Ukraine. This appears to be the first time such an idea has been voiced in the EU.

The EU, divided over relations with Russia and sidelined from direct talks since last February, has focused on sanctions and supporting Ukraine, while the US has engaged Moscow directly for nearly a year, with President Trump saying last month that peace talks were in the “final stages.”

Reports said on Thursday that Trump advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had presented Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev with the US peace plan, which Ukraine has largely agreed to. Moscow has not yet commented on the development.

Russian officials, including Putin, have repeatedly stated that Moscow would prefer to resolve the Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means but will have to continue using force if its key objectives cannot be achieved through talks alone.