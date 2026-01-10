Damascus Takes Full Control of Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud Amid Rising Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Army said on Saturday it had completed its operations in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, but authorities warned residents to stay indoors amid the remaining presence of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] and PKK fighters.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, a military source confirmed the arrest of several members of the SDF in Sheikh Maqsoud. The army also seized a cache of medium and heavy weaponry.

In response, SDF denied that the Syrian army had taken control of the neighborhood, maintaining that its forces were still operating in the area.

Neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo witnessed renewed clashes on Thursday between the SDF and factions affiliated with the Syrian army, amid escalating field tensions and reciprocal warnings.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said civilians in the Sheikh Maqsoud and al-Ashrafieh neighborhoods are hoping for a de-escalation, amid what it described as a new escalation announced by the transitional government that threatens the lives of more civilians.

On January 9, Syria’s Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire in Aleppo’s al-Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods from 3:00 am, giving armed groups until 9:00 am to leave with only light weapons—but Syrian security sources said no withdrawals occurred overnight.

After the announcement, the SDF rejected the ceasefire conditions dictated by Syria’s transitional government in Damascus, which called on “Kurdish fighters to withdraw from Aleppo.”

Kurdish councils in Sheikh Maqsoud and al-Ashrafieh said Damascus’ call to residents was “a call for surrender,” accusing government forces of heavy attacks and shelling while vowing to defend their neighborhoods.