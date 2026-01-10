Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iranian Army Urges Vigilance, National Unity against Hostile Plots

Iranian Army Urges Vigilance, National Unity against Hostile Plots
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The Iranian Army called on people to remain vigilant and foil hostile plots aimed at inciting instability and riots in the country.

In a statement released on Saturday in the wake of violent riots in a number of Iranian cities, the Army warned that the aggressive and evil US government has hatched plots to regain its dominance over the Iranian people.

It said “the US, the criminal Zionist entity, and the terrorist groups have joined hands to upset security in Iran after their failure in the 12-day war imposed in June 2025.”

The Army further called on the Iranian people to remain vigilant and preserve national unity to foil the hostile plots.

The statement emphasized that the Army works in cooperation with other military forces to monitor hostile moves in the region, protect the national interests, strategic infrastructures and public properties, and confront any plot seriously.

Israel Iran zionist entity us government terrorist groups UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Army Urges Vigilance, National Unity against Hostile Plots

Iranian Army Urges Vigilance, National Unity against Hostile Plots

3 hours ago
Iran to UN: US, “Israel” Fuel Violence, Stir Chaos, And Threaten Regional Stability

Iran to UN: US, “Israel” Fuel Violence, Stir Chaos, And Threaten Regional Stability

4 hours ago
IRG: We’ll Stand Firmly by Iranian Nation in Face of Foreign-Linked Riots

IRG: We’ll Stand Firmly by Iranian Nation in Face of Foreign-Linked Riots

5 hours ago
Iran’s FM: We’re in Much Better Position than Before 12-Day War; US failed in Venezuela-Style Plot

Iran’s FM: We’re in Much Better Position than Before 12-Day War; US failed in Venezuela-Style Plot

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 10-01-2026 Hour: 03:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot