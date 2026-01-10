- Home
Iranian Army Urges Vigilance, National Unity against Hostile Plots
By Staff, Agencies
The Iranian Army called on people to remain vigilant and foil hostile plots aimed at inciting instability and riots in the country.
In a statement released on Saturday in the wake of violent riots in a number of Iranian cities, the Army warned that the aggressive and evil US government has hatched plots to regain its dominance over the Iranian people.
It said “the US, the criminal Zionist entity, and the terrorist groups have joined hands to upset security in Iran after their failure in the 12-day war imposed in June 2025.”
The Army further called on the Iranian people to remain vigilant and preserve national unity to foil the hostile plots.
The statement emphasized that the Army works in cooperation with other military forces to monitor hostile moves in the region, protect the national interests, strategic infrastructures and public properties, and confront any plot seriously.
