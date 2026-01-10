Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

UK Allocates $270 Million to Prepare Troops for Post-Ceasefire Deployment in Ukraine

UK Allocates $270 Million to Prepare Troops for Post-Ceasefire Deployment in Ukraine
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United Kingdom will spend close to $270 million to equip troops it plans to deploy in Ukraine as part of a multinational force once a ceasefire is reached, British Defense Secretary John Healey said during a visit to Kiev on Friday.

Russia has repeatedly warned that it will not accept the presence of Western troops in Ukraine and has said any foreign soldiers stationed there would be considered legitimate targets.

Despite these warnings, Healey said the funding would be directed toward preparing British units to participate in a multinational force designed to provide what he described as “long-term security guarantees” for Ukraine.

“We are surging investment into our preparations following the prime minister’s announcement this week, ensuring that Britain’s Armed Forces are ready to deploy and lead the Multinational Force Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure UK,” Healey said.

Following the talks, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmigal said the UK would begin producing 1,000 Octopus interceptor drones per month starting in February, with the systems to be supplied to Ukraine.

While Britain continues to back military support for Kiev, several European countries, including Germany and Italy, have declined to commit troops to Ukraine. NATO members Hungary and Slovakia have also refused to send weapons, instead calling for a diplomatic solution.

The United States, which has been working to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, has similarly ruled out deploying American troops.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that the deployment of Western military units, facilities, or infrastructure in Ukraine would be regarded as foreign intervention and a direct threat to Russia’s security.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates UnitedKingdom NATO

