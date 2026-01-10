Japan PM Weighs Snap Election in Coming Weeks

By Staff, Agencies

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly weighing a general election in the coming weeks to capitalize on rising public support for her government.

According to Japanese media reports on Saturday, Takaichi may dissolve the lower house of parliament at the start of the upcoming session on January 23.

The move would likely set the stage for a general election in early to mid-February, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper, citing unnamed government sources.

Appointed in October as Japan’s first woman prime minister, Takaichi’s government currently enjoys a strong approval rating of around 70 percent. However, her ruling bloc maintains only a slim majority in the lower house of parliament, limiting its capacity to pass key legislation.

Some in Takaichi’s administration reportedly see early elections as a way to consolidate power while public support remains high, according to the Mainichi newspaper.

Takaichi, Japan’s fifth prime minister in five years, leads a coalition that regained a lower-house majority in November, but still faces a minority in the upper house, complicating her legislative agenda.

A stronger parliamentary majority would allow Takaichi to push her “proactive” economic and security policies, including higher spending and expanded intelligence capabilities, the Yomiuri reports.

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing soured after Takaichi hinted Japan might intervene militarily if China attacked Taiwan, prompting Beijing to impose export restrictions on dual-use items and rare-earth elements.

Despite the rising tensions, Takaichi stated last month that she remains "always open" to dialogue with China.