Trump Says He Would Not Try to “Capture” Putin, Calls It Unnecessary

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said he would not order the capture of Russian President Vladimir Putin, brushing aside the idea when questioned by reporters.

His comments came a week after US special forces seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a raid on his compound in Caracas. Following the operation, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky suggested that if the United States could act against dictators in this way, it would know what to do next.

During a meeting with oil executives at the White House on Friday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy referenced Zelensky’s remarks and asked Trump whether he would ever order a mission to capture Putin.

Trump replied that he did not believe such an action would be necessary, saying he has “always had a great relationship” with the Russian leader. He added that he was “very disappointed” that his efforts over the past year to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine have not succeeded.

Russia has condemned the abduction of Maduro as a serious violation of Venezuelan sovereignty. Moscow’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, described the US operation as “banditry” that risks plunging the world into “chaos and lawlessness.”

Last month, Russia accused Ukraine of launching nearly 100 drones toward one of Putin’s official residences in the Novgorod Region, saying all were intercepted before reaching the site. While Kiev denied planning an attack on Putin’s vacation home, Russian military officials later presented the United States with what they said was navigation equipment from a downed Ukrainian drone showing its flight path.