Gaza’s Winter Tragedy: Storms Flood and Destroy Displaced Families’ Tents
By Staff,
Dozens of tents along the Khan Younis shoreline were swept away and flooded by rising sea waves, while civil defense teams worked to relocate women and children to safer areas.
Hundreds of additional tents were uprooted by strong winds battering the Gaza Strip, further intensifying the hardships faced by displaced families.
In the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the storm’s heavy rains and fierce winds destroyed and flooded dozens of tents, worsening the plight of families already living in dire humanitarian conditions without proper shelter.
Thousands of displaced Palestinians live in flimsy nylon and cloth tents, offering little protection against storms and rain. Many are forced to take refuge in streets, playgrounds, public squares, and schools, exposed to freezing temperatures and violent winds.
Gaza Municipality
The Gaza Municipality warned that the humanitarian situation across the Strip has grown increasingly dire due to the storm, noting that limited resources exacerbate the suffering of both displaced families and the residents.
“The scale of destruction in the Strip prevents proper drainage of rainwater, worsening the conditions for residents and displaced people,” the municipality said.
It added, “Sewage flooding contributes to the spread of diseases throughout the Gaza Strip.”
