Greenland Leaders Reject US Takeover Talk, Insist Island’s Future Is Not Trump’s to Decide

By Staff, Agencies

Greenland’s political leadership has firmly pushed back against renewed claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington should take control of the Arctic island, stressing that Greenland’s destiny belongs exclusively to its own people.

In a joint statement issued late Friday, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and the leaders of four major Greenlandic parties rejected both US and Danish ownership, declaring: “We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.” The leaders underscored that any decision regarding Greenland’s future must be made by Greenlanders themselves, in accordance with international law and without outside pressure.

Trump had earlier reiterated his desire to “make a deal” to acquire Greenland, describing such a move as the “easy way.” He claimed that without US control, the island could fall into the hands of Russia or China, a scenario Washington allegedly wants to prevent. Trump warned that if an agreement could not be reached peacefully, other options existed, remarks that the White House later said could include the use of military force.

Greenland’s party leaders responded sharply, condemning what they described as US “contempt” toward their country and reiterating that no external power has the right to interfere in Greenland’s political future. They stressed that discussions about independence or future status must proceed through dialogue with the Greenlandic population, free from coercion, artificial deadlines, or foreign interference.

Talks involving officials from Greenland, Denmark, and the United States took place in Washington on Thursday and are set to continue next week, amid growing unease in Copenhagen. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that any American takeover of Greenland would effectively spell the end of NATO.

Although Greenland is the world’s largest island, it has a population of just over 57,000 and no independent military, relying on Denmark for defense. How other NATO members would respond to any attempt by the US to forcibly seize the territory remains unclear, raising serious questions about alliance unity and the future of Arctic security.