Havana Defies Washington, Vows to Defend Cuba’s Sovereignty Against US Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Cuba will not bow to US intimidation or coercion, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on Friday, reaffirming Havana’s determination to defend its sovereignty after decades of what he described as sustained US aggression.

In remarks posted on X, Rodríguez accused Washington of waging a campaign of pressure against Cuba for nearly seven decades, saying the United States has “resorted to force and aggression” against the island for 67 years in an effort to impose its will on a sovereign nation.

He said US power rests on its vast military capabilities, economic weight and what he called a long record of “aggressions and crimes.”

By contrast, Rodríguez said Cuba stands on the side of international law, justice, and the collective patriotic resolve of its people. He stressed that Cubans will not trade their independence for concessions or submit to threats, declaring that the country would never give in to blackmail or surrender its sovereign rights.

“Our destiny is our own,” Rodríguez said, emphasizing that Cuba is determined to build its future peacefully, without renouncing its “inalienable prerogatives” as a sovereign state. He added that defending Cuba is not a slogan but a proven and unwavering national commitment.

Earlier this month, Rodríguez urged the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to unite in defense of regional sovereignty, warning that US military intervention in Venezuela posed a broader threat to Latin America and the Caribbean.

His comments also come after US President Donald Trump openly named Cuba as a potential target of his administration, claiming on January 7 that the country “is ready to fall,” remarks that Havana views as further evidence of Washington’s hostile and interventionist posture.