Venezuela Begins Exploratory Talks With US After Maduro Abduction

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has announced that it has begun exploratory talks with the United States on resuming diplomatic relations, stressing that the move is intended to reaffirm condemnation of the aggression suffered by the Venezuelan people and to address its consequences through diplomacy rather than escalation.

The initiative follows a US military operation in which President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were kidnapped, an act Caracas has described as illegal, illegitimate, and a violation of national sovereignty.

Venezuelan officials have repeatedly linked the operation to broader US pressure tied to the country’s strategic energy resources.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the talks should not be interpreted as a normalization of relations, but rather as “a response grounded in dialogue and understanding in the face of aggression.”

She emphasized that the process remains exploratory and is aimed at defending national sovereignty while addressing the political, legal, and humanitarian consequences of the US action.

Rodriguez underlined the urgency of securing the release of what she described as hostages, referring to Maduro and his wife, saying bilateral contacts seek their return through “peace diplomacy.”

She stressed that Venezuela is not at war and continues to prioritize peace despite what she described as aggression by a nuclear power.

The talks come amid parallel US interest in Venezuela’s energy sector. Caracas has insisted that any discussions involving PDVSA remain strictly commercial, within existing legal frameworks, and focused on national development.

Officials from both sides have also signaled openness to reopening diplomatic missions, with technical visits underway and plans for a Venezuelan delegation to travel to Washington.