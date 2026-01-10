BRICS Plus Naval Drills Begin Off South Africa

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa has commenced joint naval exercises with Russia, China, and Iran off its southern coast, framing the week-long drills as a response to growing maritime instability and a demonstration of cooperation among BRICS Plus countries.

Dubbed “Will For Peace 2026,” the maneuvers are being led by China and involve destroyers, frigates, and corvettes from participating states.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Captain Nndwakhulu Thomas Thamaha, head of South Africa’s joint task force, said the drills go beyond showcasing military strength.

“It is a demonstration of our collective resolve to work together,” he stated, emphasizing that maritime cooperation is essential in today’s security environment.

The BRICS bloc originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but has since expanded to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

China and Iran deployed destroyers, Russia and the UAE sent corvettes, and South Africa contributed a Valour-class frigate. Brazil, Ethiopia, and Indonesia participated as observers.

The exercises come amid heightened geopolitical tensions following recent US actions, including the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker and an American-backed operation that led to the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a close ally of Moscow.

These developments have strained relations between Washington and several BRICS Plus members.

South African officials defended the drills, stating they are aimed at enhancing regional maritime security and protecting global shipping lanes and economic activity. “The safety of our oceans and trade routes is a shared responsibility,” Thamaha said.